Cowboys get Amari Cooper from Raiders for 1st-round pick
By Associated Press
Oct 22, 2018 @ 3:38 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2018, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) catches the ball during the warm-up before an NFL football game against Seattle Seahawks at Wembley stadium in London. The Dallas Cowboys have acquired Oakland receiver Amari Cooper for a first-round draft pick. Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, his team will get the pick in the 2019 draft. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

By SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have acquired Oakland receiver Amari Cooper for a first-round draft pick.
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said Monday his team will get the pick in the 2019 draft.
The deal comes with the Cowboys struggling to make big plays in the passing game with quarterback Dak Prescott, and a few months after they released franchise touchdown catch leader Dez Bryant in a cost-cutting move.
Cooper was the fourth overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama three years ago. He started his career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and had two 100-yard games this season, but had just two targets and one catch since the second of those games.
Dallas receivers have just one 100-yard game combined through seven games, by Cole Beasley in a Week 6 win over Jacksonville.
AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed.

