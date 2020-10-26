Cowboys no match for Washington defense in 25-3 loss
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Washington’s defense finally clamped down on a struggling opponent, piling up six sacks, an interception and a forced fumble that became a safety in a 25-3 blowout of the Dallas Cowboys that snapped a five-game skid. Montez Sweat led Washington with two sacks, Cole Holcomb had one and an interception and Landon Collins knocked the ball out of Andy Dalton’s hands for the safety before leaving with an ankle injury.
Dalton was under siege all day behind a patchwork offensive line before being knocked out of the game in the third quarter on a shoulder-to-head hit from Jon Bostic, who was ejected. Dalton got a concussion from the blow that sent the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s helmet flying. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy noticed that none of the other Cowboys got in the face of Bostic after the hit.
Cowboys Running back Ezekiel Elliott says he’s never been this frustrated. McCarthy is 2-5 in his first year in Dallas. The Cowboys were outgained 397-142, allowed Washington to convert six of its initial eight third-down conversions and allowed 208 yards on the ground.