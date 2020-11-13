      Weather Alert

Cowboys Officials Say McCarthy will be back in 2021

Associated Press
Nov 13, 2020 @ 4:25am
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – The front office of the Dallas Cowboys is showing confidence in coach Mike McCarthy despite a rough debut.

The pandemic disrupted McCarthy’s first offseason, and injuries have derailed the season.

The biggest setback is star quarterback Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury. COO Stephen Jones says McCarthy “absolutely” will return in 2021 no matter how this season ends.

The Cowboys are 2-7 on their open week, tied for last in the NFC East lead. But no team in the division has a winning record right now.

Dallas returns Nov. 22 at Minnesota.

