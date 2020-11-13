Cowboys Officials Say McCarthy will be back in 2021
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – The front office of the Dallas Cowboys is showing confidence in coach Mike McCarthy despite a rough debut.
The pandemic disrupted McCarthy’s first offseason, and injuries have derailed the season.
The biggest setback is star quarterback Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury. COO Stephen Jones says McCarthy “absolutely” will return in 2021 no matter how this season ends.
The Cowboys are 2-7 on their open week, tied for last in the NFC East lead. But no team in the division has a winning record right now.
Dallas returns Nov. 22 at Minnesota.