Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones involved in car crash in Dallas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones spent a little time at a hospital Wednesday night.
The 79 year old suffered minor injuries after getting into a car crash in Dallas.
Jones was brought to Parkland Hospital as a precautionary measure just after 8 P.M.
Police haven’t released whether or not Jones was driving the car of if anybody else was involved.
His son Stephen was asked about the crash by ESPN. He replied to the network with a text stating Jones was back home and was “all good”.