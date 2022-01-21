      Weather Alert

Cowboys’ Prescott fined $25,000 for comments about officials

Associated Press
Jan 21, 2022 @ 7:42am
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott speaks during a news conference following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The NFL has fined Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott $25,000 for comments condoning fans throwing objects at officials after a wild-card loss to San Francisco. The fine comes after Prescott apologized in a series of tweets. When told after the game that fans were throwing objects at officials, Prescott said, “Credit to them then.” He initially called it “sad” because he was told the objects were being thrown at Dallas players. The Cowboys blamed officials for the club running out of time trying to set up for a final play in the 23-17 loss to the 49ers.

 

