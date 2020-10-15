Cowboy’s QB Dak Prescott in ‘great spirits’ following gruesome ankle injury
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he’s in “great spirits” and looking forward to starting his journey to a comeback after fracturing and dislocating his right ankle during Sunday’s win over the Giants.
In a video posted on Instagram, Prescott said he was on his way to see the doctor.
“I’m doing well and I can’t thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days. They’ve been more than overwhelming,” Prescott said.
The 27-year-old quarterback was sent home from the hospital Monday.
“I’m just ready to start this road to come back. I know this little adversity is just gonna be another chapter in the book. I’m excited to move forward and write it,” said Prescott.
Prescott was all smiles as he talked about seeing this football season from a different perspective and helping his teammates.
“I’m just excited — excited for God’s purpose and God’s plan. I know it’s bigger than anything that I’ve seen or could imagine,” said Prescott. “I’m trusting him. My faith is doubled down more than ever.”