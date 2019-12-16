Cowboys render coin toss mix-up moot, throttle Rams 44-21
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin March (53) celebrates his interception of an attempted 2-point conversion by the Los Angeles Rams during the their NFL football game in Dallas, Sunday, Dec 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer
Dak Prescott made up for the gaffe that wasn’t on the coin toss. The star Dallas quarterback had some help from backfield mate Ezekiel Elliott in a 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Prescott threw for two touchdowns after his confusing exchange with referee Walt Anderson made everyone think the Cowboys forced themselves to kick off to start both halves when they didn’t. Elliott ran for two scores as Dallas stopped a three-game losing streak and stayed tied with Philadelphia for the NFC East lead. The defending NFC champion Rams are on the brink of playoff elimination.