The Dallas Cowboys brought the New Orleans Saints’ ten-game winning streak to an end on Thursday night with a 13-10 upset victory.

The defensive contest was brought to an end with an interception late in the fourth quarter. It was only the third time this season Saints quarterback Drew Brees had been picked off.

As the playoffs approach, Dallas improves to a 7-and-5 record and is number 1 in the NFC East.

New Orleans is still in good shape at 10-and-2.