Cowboys still alive in playoff hunt

Associated Press
Dec 28, 2020 @ 4:08am

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Andy Dalton threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns, two to Michael Gallup, and the Dallas Cowboys stayed alive in the playoff race with a 37-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys won their third consecutive game and still have a chance to win the NFC East thanks to Washington’s 20-13 loss to Carolina.

Dallas can overtake Washington with a win at the New York Giants and a Washington loss to the Eagles on the final weekend of the regular season.

