CPS declares Yellow Day, urges afternoon electricity conservation

By Tom Perumean
July 11, 2023 1:23PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Watch that air conditioning setting!

With temperatures pushing 100 and more this week, CPS has declared a Yellow Day alert for today and Wednesday calling for voluntary conservation.

ERCOT, through CPS, says they need people to raise their thermostats two to three degrees during the peak electricity use period between 3-and-8 pm.

They say the optimum energy conservation temperature is 78 degrees.

Residents are also asked to hold off on using appliances like ovens and washing machines during peak demand hours.

