CPS Energy asks residents to conserve electricity and gas
CPS Energy Truck/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – As a winter storm continues across Texas, CPS Energy is getting ready to respond to power outages in San Antonio.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is asking customers and businesses across the state to reduce their electricity use as much as possible.
You can monitor real-time grid conditions by downloading the ERCOT mobile app and/or following the grid operator on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO).
You’re also encouraged to follow CPS Energy’s social media feeds (@cpsenergy) and to share the utility’s messaging with your family and friends.
CPS Energy also is asking the community to reduce energy use for both electric and natural gas services, especially during peak energy use times of 7 a.m. to 10 a.m, and 6pm to 9 pm through Wednesday, Feb. 17.