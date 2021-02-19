CPS Energy bucket truck overturns on icy road, supervisor struck by hit-and-run driver
CPS Energy Truck/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two CPS Energy employees are recovering at home after separate accidents on icy roads, one involving a bucket truck.
“One of our employees, a troubleman, was trying to get to a job, hit a patch of black ice and flipped a bucket truck last night,” CPS Energy President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams said Friday.
Then the worker’s boss was involved in a crash.
“The manager of that employee who tried to go check on him was involved in a hit-and-run. He was hit trying to get to the employee to see if he was okay,” said Gold-Williams.
The troubleman was taken to a hospital and released. Both employees are recovering at home.
As of noon, the CPS Energy power outage map was showing more than 600 customers without power.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has lifted the requirement for controlled outages to reduce energy demand on the statewide power grid. CPS Energy is asking customers to conserve energy as crews try to restore service to all who remain without power.
CPS Energy customer service centers will remain closed through the end of the week.