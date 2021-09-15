CPS Energy crews head to Houston help restore power

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More than 30 members of the CPS Energy crew are headed to Houston to help turn the lights back on in the wake of Hurricane Nicholas.
CPS Energy deployed overhead linemen, pole crews, fleet personnel, safety teams, and management to assist CenterPoint Energy in restoring service over the next five days.
More than 500,000 people were without power in Houston yesterday, but that number dropped to just under 113,000 Wednesday morning, according to poweroutage.us.
Nicholas, downgraded now to a Tropical Storm, will hit southern Louisiana today where 76,000 people remain without power thanks to Hurricane Ida. Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29.