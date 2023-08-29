CPS Energy crews headed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Idalia

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s official: Idalia is now a hurricane that is expected to slam into the west coast of Florida as early as Wednesday, and CPS Energy crews are now mobilized to help in the anticipated response.

The utility announced Tuesday morning that around 30 employees started the journey to Jacksonville at 12 p.m. The group incudes overhead linemen, pole crew, fleet personnel, safety teams and additional staff.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the Jacksonville area, as well as other parts of the gulf cast.

CPS Energy crews will be on hand to help restore power for customers of the utility JEA, which serves close to 420,ooo customers across a 900-square-mile service area.