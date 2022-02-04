      Weather Alert

CPS Energy crews restore power to nearly all customers impacted by storm

Don Morgan
Feb 4, 2022 @ 5:09am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — They worked through the storm and the bone chilling temperatures but CPS energy crews say nearly all of the customers who lost power Thursday have their lights and heat back on.

The storm pounded the area with heavy rain before the temperature took a fast dive below freezing.

This caused tree limbs to ice over and fall to the ground, bringing power lines with them.

CPS reports that at one point Thursday, about 100,000 customers were without power.

As of 5 A.M. Friday, that number was down to 860.

The utility says they will continue working until power is restored to all of their customers.

