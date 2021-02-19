CPS Energy crews threatened with violence as they try to restore power
CPS Energy workers/CPS Facebook Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – CPS Energy is asking area residents to let their field crews do their job without harassment or threats of violence.
“We have had an instance where one of our employees was violently threatened,” said CPS Energy President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams. “Please let our field workers work safely.”
She told KTSA’s Jack Riccardi that some of the employees trying to get the lights back on are experiencing the same hardships that their fellow San Antonio residents are enduring amid the winter storm.
“They are just out there trying to help. Their power has been out. In some cases, they don’t have water either, but they’re sacrificing and letting their families fend for themselves to get the community up,” said Gold-Williams.
As of midnight, more than 3,000 CPS Energy customers were without power, a far cry from 200,000 to 3oo,000 outages on Wednesday. Most of those were caused by rolling power outages imposed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
The rolling blackouts have been suspended. The current power outages are attributed to weather-related issues and equipment failure including ice on power lines and blown fuses.