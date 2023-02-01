CPS Energy crews working to restore power, giving tips on reducing energy bill

During the energy crisis family is sitting by the table, lit by candles. Everyone is wearing warm clothes because of heating problems during the power outage. They are eating dry biscuits and warming hands from the candle flame. Canon R5

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy crews are actively working on restoring power to thousands of people within its service area as winter weather brings icy conditions to the region.

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than one-hundred outages impacting around 26,000 CPS Energy customers.

According to the National Weather Service, forecasts call for rain to continue through Thursday with temperatures hovering around freezing. Ice accumulation on trees and power lines is expected to continue and temperatures are not likely to warm up enough to thaw all areas. The weight of ice on branches and power lines can lead to pole fires and downed lines and CPS Energy reminds customers to not approach a downed line and to treat them as live.

Do NOT attempt to move or drive over the power lines and report them at 210-353-4357 (HELP).

Due to weather conditions, outages are likely to occur throughout the day and possibly into Thursday morning before temperatures begin to rise Thursday afternoon.

Customers are asked to be prepared with emergency plans and relocate safely, if needed and experiencing an extended outage, especially if using medical equipment. To manage bills, customers are encouraged to conserve energy by lowering the thermostat to the optimal winter setting of 68 degrees.

For additional conservation tips, click here.

As crews work to restore power, CPS Energy reminds drivers to Move Over Slow Down, per State law, for crew and driver safety.

To stay up to date with the latest outage information, visit CPS Energy’s outage map at cpsenergy.com/outage and follow the utility’s social media channels. For winter preparedness tips, including power outage tips and generator safety info and a video, visit cpsenergy.com/prepare (English) and cpsenergy.com/preparar (Spanish).