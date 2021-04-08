CPS Energy customers who lost power for a day or more will get reduced bills
Snow at Travis Park during winter storm, Feb. 2021/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – If you’re a CPS Energy customer who lost power for 24 hours or longer during the winter storm in February, you’re getting a break on your bill. The utility company is issuing a one-time credit to customers who suffered without lights or heat during the state-mandated load shedding that occurred from February 15-19.
A one-time credit in the amount of the Electric Service Availability Charge will be applied to impacted customers’ bills to recognize that power was not available to them. That’s the flat monthly cost of delivering electric service to customers ranging from $8.75 for residential and small business customers to $10.50 for large use customers.
Customers without power for 48 hours or longer will receive an additional one-time credit tiered from $50 to $100 based on the amount of time they were without power, with the maximum amount issued to customers who experienced an outage for more than 4 days.
“The 2021 Texas Winter Storm Event was a horrible experience for a number of our customers and many other Texans across our state,” said Paula Gold-Williams, CPS Energy President & CEO. “While we understand that no amount of money can make up for that experience, we are passionate about following through on the commitment we made during the storm to further help our customers who were most affected by the related outages.”
CPS Energy has determined that 251,606 customers experienced outages of 24 hours or more.
About $3.5 million will be credited to customers’ accounts. Credits will automatically be applied to customer accounts on April 10 and will be immediately reflected in the balance due. The credit will show up on bills dated April 12 through May 11.
CPS Energy also is working to protect customers from higher costs associated with February’s winter storm. Earlier this month, the utility filed suit against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to protect its customers from what appears to be excessive, illegitimate, and illegal prices. Additionally, the utility filed suit against 16 natural gas suppliers challenging costs that spiked 16,000% during a declared disaster.
A listing of legal actions taken is available on CPS Energy’s website. For questions and answers on CPS Energy’s Bill Credit Program, click here.
CPS Energy’s suspension of energy disconnections announced in March of 2020 remains in effect, and late fees are waived on unpaid balances for customers who participate in a payment plan. Customers who are experiencing financial hardships are encouraged to contact the utility’s Energy Advisors for information about a variety of available money-saving and general assistance programs, as well as to learn about community resources for utility bill assistance. Customers with questions about how to read energy bills can find help here or by calling 210-353-2222.