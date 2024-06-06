CPS Energy: Grid will hold up during summertime heat

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Recent heat waves early this summer have some wondering if the Texas power grid is up to the task of keeping the lights on.

CPS Energy is answering that question.

The utility says it met ERCOT’s deadline to submit its plan for what could be record-setting temperatures in the San Antonio area for the next few months.

Numerous officials at CPS Energy held a press conference on Thursday detailing how the utility plans on handling the summertime heat, including how customers can both save money and manage higher energy bills.

You can see the entire press conference by clicking here.

Customers can pay their energy bills in a variety of ways.