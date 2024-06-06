KTSA KTSA Logo

CPS Energy: Grid will hold up during summertime heat

By Christian Blood
June 6, 2024 11:55AM CDT
CPS Energy – Chief Energy Delivery Officer Richard Medina (June 6, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Recent heat waves early this summer have some wondering if the Texas power grid is up to the task of keeping the lights on.

CPS Energy is answering that question.

The utility says it met ERCOT’s deadline to submit its plan for what could be record-setting temperatures in the San Antonio area for the next few months.

Numerous officials at CPS Energy held a press conference on Thursday detailing how the utility plans on handling the summertime heat, including how customers can both save money and manage higher energy bills.

You can see the entire press conference by clicking here.

Customers can pay their energy bills in a variety of ways.
Learn more at cpsenergy.com/assistance or give us a call at 210-353-2222

