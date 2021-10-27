CPS Energy: More than 2,500 customers still without power after morning storms

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is working to bring power back online for more than 2,500 customers after a round of thunderstorms this morning.
The severe storms moved through San Antonio starting around 5 a.m. bringing with it strong winds up to 50 mph and small hail in some areas, the National Weather Service reported.
The storms left windy conditions, clear skies and lower temperatures that will be felt into the weekend with high temperatures forecasted to be in the mid 70’s to low 80’s. Low temperatures tonight will range from the upper 40’s to mid-50’s.
Here are the 2PM wind gusts. Gusts to around 40 mph are occurring in some spots. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 5PM for central and western areas. pic.twitter.com/P9qUnz8HaJ
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 27, 2021
Here are the 2PM wind gusts. Gusts to around 40 mph are occurring in some spots. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 5PM for central and western areas. pic.twitter.com/P9qUnz8HaJ
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 27, 2021