CPS Energy: More than 2,500 customers still without power after morning storms

Katy Barber
Oct 27, 2021 @ 4:10pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is working to bring power back online for more than 2,500 customers after a round of thunderstorms this morning.

The severe storms moved through San Antonio starting around 5 a.m. bringing with it strong winds up to 50 mph and small hail in some areas, the National Weather Service reported.

The storms left windy conditions, clear skies and lower temperatures that will be felt into the weekend with high temperatures forecasted to be in the mid 70’s to low 80’s. Low temperatures tonight will range from the upper 40’s to mid-50’s.

