CPS Energy prepares for possible power outages

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As a system of heavy rain and wind impacts the area, CPS Energy is telling customers they are prepared to respond to power outages any time of the day or night.

The utility’s John Moreno tells KTSA they have crews on standby, waiting to get to work if the power goes out.

“If you experience a power outage, report it right away.”

Moreno asks that you keep an eye out for CPS crews who may be out repairing power lines this afternoon.

“If you see them, slow down and give them room to work.”

There’s always the danger of power lines coming down during powerful storms.

Moreno reminds customers to report any downed lines and avoid contact with them as they could still be live.