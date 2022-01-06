      Weather Alert

CPS Energy proposes rate increase for customers

Don Morgan
Jan 6, 2022 @ 5:58am
Photo: CPS Energy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is planning to raise your rates.

The utility held a tele-town hall Wednesday and announced that they are looking to increase rates by 3.85 percent.

CPS leadership explained to those who logged on that the increase is needed to pay for new equipment, weatherize the equipment they’re using now and to cover debt that has piled up following last year’s winter storm.

It’s been an intense 11 months for the utility.

There’s been growing public criticism following the massive power outages that followed the winter storms last February.

CEO Paula Gold-Williams announced she was stepping down back in October. That was followed by the discovery that certain CPS Executives had been riding in limousines during business trips and piling up huge restaurant tabs, all paid for by the company.

Before any increase is put in place, San Antonio City Council has to vote on the proposal.

That’s scheduled to happen during a meeting scheduled for January 13.

 

 

TAGS
CPS Energy Paula Gold-Williams rate increases San Antonio
Popular Posts
Volunteers find bag of bones amid search for missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl
Woman shot while driving on northeast San Antonio Interstate 35 frontage road
Two men shot in San Antonio home, third man zip-tied for trying to stop shooters
San Marcos teen, Live Oak man among 13 arrested for distribution of fentanyl in Austin
Man in critical condition after getting shot on San Antonio's South side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On