CPS Energy proposes rate increase for customers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is planning to raise your rates.
The utility held a tele-town hall Wednesday and announced that they are looking to increase rates by 3.85 percent.
CPS leadership explained to those who logged on that the increase is needed to pay for new equipment, weatherize the equipment they’re using now and to cover debt that has piled up following last year’s winter storm.
It’s been an intense 11 months for the utility.
There’s been growing public criticism following the massive power outages that followed the winter storms last February.
CEO Paula Gold-Williams announced she was stepping down back in October. That was followed by the discovery that certain CPS Executives had been riding in limousines during business trips and piling up huge restaurant tabs, all paid for by the company.
Before any increase is put in place, San Antonio City Council has to vote on the proposal.
That’s scheduled to happen during a meeting scheduled for January 13.