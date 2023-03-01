CPS Energy: Rate hike coming in early 2024

Photo: CPS Energy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Keeping the lights on will soon cost a little more for customers of CPS Energy.

A year after the utility increased its rates, they say another hike is coming.

At this point, they’re not saying exactly how much the increase will be, but the last time around, which was February of 2022, CPS raised their rates by 3.85%.

CPS says that increase was necessary to offset the costs associated with the winter storm of February, 2022.

The utility is aiming the have the next increase in place by February of 2024 with another planned for early 2026.