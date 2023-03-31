CPS Energy supporting TxDOT Projects requiring lane closures Sunday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Lane closures will be happening over the next two Sundays on the Northwest Side.

CPS Energy is working with TxDOT to support their lane and bridge improvements in San Antonio along IH-35, south of Thousand Oaks and north of Whirlwind Drive.

The I-35 Project involves the replacement of four transmission structures that will require two Sunday lane closures. The work will take place on Sunday, April 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and again on Sunday, April 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CPS Energy contractor crews will be working on both sides of the highway and access roads. Traffic will be directed during required intermittent lane closures.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes and avoid the areas, if possible. CPS Energy reminds drivers to Move Over or Slow Down, per State law, for crew and driver safety.

For more information about these projects, please visit theTXDoT website.