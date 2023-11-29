CPS Energy to host tele-town hall to discuss proposed rate increases

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is giving you a opportunity to weigh in on a proposed rate hike.

The city-owned utility is planning a tele town hall Thursday evening.

The proposal was presented to the CPS Energy Board of Trustees and San Antonio City Council earlier this month.

CPS Energy says the 4.25-percent increase in its gas and electric rates would raise an average residential bill by less than five-dollars per month.

If the proposal wins approval from the CPS Energy board and the City Council approve, the new rates will take effect on February 1, 2024.

Customers can ask questions and make comments while the event is taking place but if you want to take part, you need to register online through the CPS Energy website.

The tele town hall, scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m.

You can watch the proceedings at cpsenergy.com/watchlive