CPS Energy: Two construction projects on overhead electric lines to cause Sunday lane closures

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is announcing two lane closures on Sunday due to scheduled work on aging overhead power lines.

One project will be happening on the East Side at IH 10 and Minnie St. This project will consist of installing a new overhead primary line across IH 10 East, causing road closures on the east and westbound lanes of IH 10. The work will take place on Sunday from 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The other project could affect traffic near N 1604 and N Hills Village Dr. on the Northwest Side. This project will be happening on Sunday from 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and will cause a road closure on the east and westbound lanes of N Loop 1604.

CPS Energy contractor crews will be working above the road closures, which will cause intermittent lane closures. Blue Shield will provide traffic control for both projects.

No customer outages are anticipated as a result of either closure.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes and avoid the areas, if possible. CPS Energy reminds drivers to Move Over or Slow Down, per State law, for crew and driver safety.