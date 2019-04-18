CPS Energy unloading seven properties in surplus sale

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is looking to unload a handful of properties it no longer needs as it consolidates its operations into a new downtown San Antonio building.

The utility said Thursday it is looking to sell the following surplus properties:

145 Navarro Street

146 Navarro Street

211 Villita Street (parking garage connected to 145 Navarro)

Surface parking lot next to Mexican Consulate

401 Villita Street

7000 San Pedro Avenue

326 W. Jones Avenue

“While multiple great firms were considered, we are pleased to have CBRE on board to handle all of the marketing and communication associated with our surplus properties,” said Paula Gold-Williams, President & CEO of CPS Energy. “Accordingly, we are supportive of a full-market process, one in which offers will be diligently considered, because we know that this approach will provide the best value for our community.”

The proceeds from the sales will go toward paying for the utility’s new building on McCullough Avenue.