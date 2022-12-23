CPS Energy warning customers of scammer during winter blast

High Up View of Downtown San Antonio Alamo Street Long Exposure Night Time

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Subfreezing temperatures could continue in the San Antonio area through Christmas, and CPS Energy is warning customers about scammers who threaten to disconnect service.

As a policy, CPS Energy says it never disconnects service from customers the day before or after a holiday. Further, the electric utility says it will not disconnect service during severe weather, much like what hundreds of thousands of customers are experiencing right now.

Scams frequently occur during the holiday season or severe weather which could result in outages. Customers are reminded to be cautious and take action only by the standard ways of doing business with CPS Energy.

The various ways CPS Energy accepts payment can be found here.

Tips, such as what to do if you encounter a scammer or how to report scams, can be found on the CPS Energy website here.

