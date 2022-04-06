CPS Energy warns wind, fire conditions can cause outages around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is warning windy and dry weather conditions are contributing to outages around town.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for San Antonio through 8 p.m. today and a Fire Weather Watch for Thursday. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph were also in the forecast for today with possible wind speeds up to 30 mph possible through Sunday.
CPS Energy said the strong winds can cause downed power lines in addition to debris getting tangled in the lines.
The utility company said Wednesday afternoon that wayward balloons caused an outage on the West Side of the city earlier in the day.
The dry conditions that have been lingered over San Antonio have caused headaches for CPS Energy since March after similar conditions caused utility pole fires following light precipitation.
The light showers mix with dirt buildup on insulators causing electricity to “track,” which causes sparks.
CPS Energy says residents who see downed lines should call 210-353-4357.
This week's strong winds could cause downed power lines & debris to become entangled in our lines, which we've already seen with balloons📸⤵️causing an outage today on city's West Side.
Reminder, stay away from downed lines & call 210-353-HELP (4357) to report them. TY!
(2/2) pic.twitter.com/tCIvZDICJl
— CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) April 6, 2022
This week's strong winds could cause downed power lines & debris to become entangled in our lines, which we've already seen with balloons📸⤵️causing an outage today on city's West Side.
Reminder, stay away from downed lines & call 210-353-HELP (4357) to report them. TY!
(2/2) pic.twitter.com/tCIvZDICJl
— CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) April 6, 2022