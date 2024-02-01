CPS Energy’s 4.25% rate increase takes effect Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The long-discussed rate hikes for CPS Energy customers kicks in Thursday.

The rate hike, which was approved by city council in December, will show up on the service availability and energy charge portions of upcoming CPS Energy bills.

When submitting the proposal, CPS claimed the 4.25% rate hike would mean the average monthly residential bill would go up by $4.45.

Small businesses will see their rates go up by an average of $24 each month.

CPS says that will add up to an additional $85 million annually that will be used for upgrades to aging infrastructure, population growth, security systems and employee retention.