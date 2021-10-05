CPS holding virtual town hall tonight to discuss proposed rate increase

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — CPS Energy is holding a virtual town hall tonight and customers have the chance to chime in on the rate increase currently under consideration.
The tele-town hall will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and customers who would like to participate must register on the CPS Energy website here.
CPS Energy officials said the rate increase is proposed after maintaining the same rate for eight years in a row, while also working to cut overall costs by $906 million through the last decade.
“We made a commitment to our customers that we won’t ask them for one dollar more unless we absolutely need it, and now appears to be the time for the next one in eight years. We need to update our infrastructure and having tightened our belts as far as we can, this is a conversation we must have,” said President & CEO of CPS Energy, Paula Gold-Williams. “I am personally asking our customers to please join us for a robust dialogue. We will share facts and look forward to answering their questions and hearing their feedback.”
CPS Energy said the company is currently in the “pre-rate increase consideration period” and has not officially asked the board of trustees to vote on an increase, but may pursue the increase as early as later in the Fall.
Tonight’s meeting is aimed at communicating with San Antonians about the primary drivers for the proposed increase.
