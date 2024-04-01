Crane falls on car, delays reported on I-35 near Loop 1604 in southwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Delays are expected on I-35 near Benton City Road after a crane fell over, landing on a car in southwestern Bexar County.

There are no details on the condition of the driver, but delays are expected with the northbound lanes closed, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

According to reports, the crane fell over around 11 a.m., but there is no word on what caused it to fall.

TxDOT says lanes will be closed until late this afternoon or early this evening.

KTSA News will give updates as they become available.