Crash claims one life, closes Highway 90 on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person has been killed in a crash on San Antonio’s West side.
It was just after 6 A.M. Friday when a woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a TxDOT sign on Highway 90 near Leon Creek.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
When she hit the sign the impact was severe enough to bend the sign.
TxDOT crews will have to make repairs before traffic is allowed to pass under it which means that section of the highway is closed in both directions.
The woman’s name hasn’t been released. Police are investigating.