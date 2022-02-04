Crash in New Braunfels closes road, claims life of driver

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in New Braunfels are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a New Braunfels man.
It happened just before 2:30 P.M. Thursday in the 800 block of Highway 46 at River Tree Drive.
It appears a pickup, driven by a 69 year old man, was heading northbound in the southbound lane. The driver went off the road and struck a utility pole. He was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police had to close that section of Highway 46 for several hours while they investigated the crash and cleared the scene.
The NBPD says it doesn’t appear that the weather was a factor in the crash.