Crash in Northeast Bexar County injures two

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that resulted in two women going to the hospital.
It happened in the 9400 block of Bending Crest at around 3 A.M. Friday.
The driver was just outside Windcrest city limits when she hit a parked car. The vehicle then rolled over trapping the driver and a passenger inside.
The women had to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters before they were transported to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are being called non-life threatening.
Investigators are trying to determine why the driver crashed into the parked car.