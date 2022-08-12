      Weather Alert

Crash in Northeast Bexar County injures two

Don Morgan
Aug 12, 2022 @ 5:24am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that resulted in two women going to the hospital.

It happened in the 9400 block of Bending Crest at around 3 A.M. Friday.

The driver was just outside Windcrest city limits when she hit a parked car.  The vehicle then rolled over trapping the driver and a passenger inside.

The women had to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters before they were transported to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are being called non-life threatening.

Investigators are trying to determine why the driver crashed into the parked car.

