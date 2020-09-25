Crash near SAMMC shuts down Interstate 35, seriously injured 1
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — A woman was seriously hurt in a crash that shut down part of Interstate 35 Friday.
San Antonio police say a 24-year-old woman was driving southbound on the interstate near SAMMC at around 10:25 a.m. when she hit the right concrete wall, lost control, and then hit the center median.
No other cars were involved in the crash.
The driver, who was also the only person in the car, was taken to SAMMC for head and internal trauma described by police as life threatening.
The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 were closed for about four hours and have since reopened.
Police continue to investigate.