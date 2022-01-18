      Weather Alert

Crash on San Antonio’s Northwest side kills two people, injures two others

Don Morgan
Jan 18, 2022 @ 5:42am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are dead, two others injured after a crash on San Antonio’s Northwest side.

It was just before 7 P.M. Monday when a car that was stopped at the red light at Northwest Loop 410 and Fredericksburg Road was rear ended.

A passenger in one of the cars was brought to University Hospital where she died a short time later.

The other fatality was a pedestrian who was standing near the intersection. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people who were hurt in the crash were transported to University Hospital. They were lsted in stable condition soon after arrival.

The investigation into the crash will continue but Police say it appears speed and alcohol were factors.

 

 

