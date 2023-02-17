Crews believe homeless people started fire that damaged home on San Antonio’s West side

San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters believe homeless people are responsible for a fire that damaged an abandoned home on the West side.

The call from the 600 block of Torreon Avenue came in at around 2:30 A.M Friday.

Crews had to pull down boards that were covering the entrances in order to get inside to fight the fire. They were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

Investigators don’t have the exact cause yet but they say they have been called to the house before.

They found evidence that homeless people were staying in the house to escape the cold and were inside when it caught fire. No injuries have been reported.