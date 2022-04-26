      Weather Alert

Crews recover body of missing Texas guardsman on border

Associated Press
Apr 26, 2022 @ 4:33am
Photo: Twitter

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) – Search crews have recovered the body of a Texas National Guard member who went missing after jumping in the river on the U.S.-Mexico border to help a migrant who was struggling to swim across.

Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans was found Monday, three days after he was reported missing on the Rio Grande.

The local sheriff has said Evans jumped into the river without his jacket or radio to help a woman who appeared in distress while trying to swim over from Mexico.

Migrant rescues are common in the river along the Texas border, and the attempted crossings are also sometimes deadly.

TAGS
Bishop Evans illegal immigration Mexico texas
Popular Posts
San Antonio woman shot to death while checking on knock at her door
Bexar County Deputies arrest teenager for supplying weapons to a street gang
Meat thieves take $2,000 worth of beef from Temple HEB
Bexar County Jail Inmate commits suicide in his cell
Two shot by off-duty police officer in apparent San Antonio road rage shooting
Connect With Us Listen To Us On