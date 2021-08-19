Crews rescue fisherman from San Antonio River

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Rescue crews spent the night on the banks of the San Antonio River as they tried rescuing a man who got stuck while fishing.
This happened on the Southeast side near I-37 and Loop 1604.
The 22 year old got in the water with some friends Wednesday night. Three of them got back to dry land but the fourth was stuck in the river.
He was floating and became disoriented. When he tried wading through the water, he got tired, then became stuck.
Rescue boats and a helicopter were sent out to find the man. He was located but getting him out of the water took several hours. The area he was in was difficult to navigate in a boat but rescue crews eventually pulled the man to safety.
His only injuries were some minor cuts on his feet.