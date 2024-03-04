KTSA KTSA Logo

Crews search for elderly man who fell into Calaveras Lake Sunday evening

By Don Morgan
March 4, 2024 4:58AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Search crews will be back in Calaveras Lake as they continue looking for an elderly man who fell into the water.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says the 80 year-old went overboard at around 6 p.m. Sunday near the CPS Energy Calaveras Power Station.

Assisting the BCSO in the search is the San Antonio Fire Department and the Game Warden.

Investigators didn’t release the man’s name but did say he may have drowned.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will provide updates as they become available.

