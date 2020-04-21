      Weather Alert

Crews searching Texas bayou for boaters after distress call

Apr 21, 2020 @ 6:02am
BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard searched a Texas bayou Tuesday after receiving a call that a boat with seven people aboard was taking on water.

On Monday night, a boater made a mayday radio transmission and said his 27-foot recreational boat was taking on water in Cedar Bayou near Baytown, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The boater said there were four adults and three children aboard the vessel, and all radio communications were lost following the initial report, the Coast Guard said.

Crews were searching early Tuesday by helicopter and boat for any sign of vessel or those aboard, the Coast Guard said.

