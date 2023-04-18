Crews work to repair sinkhole on San Antonio’s West side

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Crews are working to repair a giant sinkhole that has opened up on a West side street.

San Antonio Public Works says the sinkhole developed on Culebra Road near North General McMullen Monday morning.

The crater caused a two car crash early in the day, when a driver heading East on Culebra saw the hole open up in front of him. He swerved to avoid driving into it but collided with another driver coming in the opposite direction. One of the drivers suffered some minor injuries as a result.

Word from Public Works is that the hole was caused by the collapse of a 48 inch storm drain pipe. Work is underway to replace it and while that’s being done, the Eastbound lanes of Culebra will remain closed.

The repair work is expected to be wrapped up this Thursday.