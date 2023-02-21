Crews working to clear West Side pedestrian bridge collapse

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Crews are working to clean up wreckage after a pedestrian bridge collapsed Tuesday morning.

KSAT-TV reports a dump truck ran into the bridge in the 1800 block of Castroville Road near US Highway 90 and Texas Highway 151.

There is no word on what led the truck to run into the bridge, but the driver may have underestimated the height of the truck he was driving.

No injuries are reported.

This is a developing story and more information will be given when possible.