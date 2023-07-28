Crimestoppers comes through with tip that leads to arrest of suspected murderer

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 28-year-old man is in custody after a tip from Crime Stoppers lead to the identity of the alleged suspect in a West side murder.

Seth Angel Arocha Garcia, arrested Thursday, is facing murder charges and in the Bexar County Jail.

Garcia is accused of shooting Eloy Hernandez, 35, on June 7th on West Laurel Street.

San Antonio Police say Garcia and Hernandez were having an argument which lead up to the suspect pulling and gun and shooting Hernandez.

Hernandez later died at a hospital.

Crime Stoppers released the video of the shooting and asked for help to identify the shooter.

KSAT 12 reports one tip came in identifying the suspect as “Rico.”

Another tip from June 23 positively identified the suspect as Garcia.

The tipster also said Garcia shot himself in the foot to make it look like he was shot by Hernandez.

Garcia even went to the lengths of getting his wavy hair cut.

Detectives found Garcia was hospitalized for the gunshot wound and when interviewing Garcia found him clean shaven with a fresh haircut.

Garcia was arrested on a warrant Thursday, he’s being held on $250,000 bond.