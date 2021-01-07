Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 01-07-21 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
January 7, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting first full week in the month of January when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we take a look at U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) immigration enforcement stories on five criminal aliens (convicted felons) in the state of Washington.
Some back ground information, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” is always looking for ICE immigration enforcement stories; ICE Northwest Regional Communication Director (RCD) Tanya Roman sent a series of news release / statements to the “Criminal Alien Report” on criminal aliens removed from the United States to Mexico in the last weeks of December 2020 that were also published on the ICE News Release website.
Here are extended excerpts from those news release / statements:
“ICE removes child molester convicted in Washington state to Mexico
12/15/2020
TACOMA – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers removed a Mexican national convicted in Washington state of three counts of child molestation, Dec. 8.
Horacio Ornelas-Lomeli, 38, was removed from the U.S. via an ICE Air Operations charter flight and transferred to the custody of Mexican authorities.
“ICE is committed to keeping children in our community safe from dangerous pedophiles like Ornelas-Lomeli,” said ICE’s ERO Seattle Field Office Director Nathalie Asher. “Criminal aliens, particularly those who harm children, should not be released back onto our streets when ICE has the ability to safely detain them throughout their removal proceedings.”
On Aug. 14, 2017, the Tacoma Police Department arrested Horacio Ornelas-Lomeli for child molestation and detained him at the Pierce County Jail. On Aug. 15, 2017, officers from ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) lodged an immigration detainer with the jail. On May 8, 2018, Ornelas-Lomeli was transferred to the Washington Corrections Center and ICE ERO officers again lodged a detainer.
On March 30, 2018, Ornelas-Lomeli was convicted of three counts of child molestation in the second degree, sentenced to 57 months confinement and later remanded to the custody of the Airway Heights Corrections Center to serve his prison term.
On Nov. 9, 2020, Ornelas-Lomeli was released from the Airway Height Corrections Center and transferred to ICE custody. . .”
#ICE#
“ICE removes previously deported criminal alien to Mexico convicted of luring a disabled child
12/16/2020
SEATTLE — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers removed an illegally present Mexican national Dec. 8, who was previously convicted in Washington of luring a disabled child.
Eduardo Flores-Rodriguez, 33, was removed from the United States via an ICE Air Operations charter flight and transferred to the custody of Mexican authorities.
“ICE cannot allow criminal aliens who prey on children to remain in our community,” said ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Seattle Field Office Director Nathalie Asher. “Although local sanctuary laws attempt to provide a safe haven for dangerous individuals such as this, due to ICE’s dedication to public safety, Flores-Rodriguez is no longer free to roam the streets he previously victimized.”
On March 11, 2008, Flores-Rodriguez was arrested by the King County Sheriff’s Office for luring a minor with a developmental disability. He was convicted of those charges April 17, 2008, in King County Superior Court; sentenced to 12 months in jail; and remanded to the King County Jail. ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the jail the same day.
ICE lodges immigration detainers on individuals such as Flores-Rodriguez who have been arrested on local criminal charges and who are suspected of being removable, so that ICE can take custody of that person when he or she is released from local custody.
On April 28, 2008, Flores-Rodriguez was released from the King County Jail and transferred to ICE custody.
On May 10, 2008, Flores-Rodriguez was removed from the United States to Mexico. At some point thereafter, he illegally reentered and was, once again, removed in July 2017.
In November, ICE discovered Flores-Rodriguez was illegally present in the United States again, placed him under arrest and housed him at the Northwest ICE Processing Center until his removal. . .”
#ICE#
“ICE removes convicted murderer to Mexico
12/17/2020
SEATTLE — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers removed an illegally present convicted murderer to Mexico Dec. 8.
In August 1998, Arturo Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 47, was convicted of murder in the first degree in the Washington State Superior Court for Yakima County and sentenced to 320 months of confinement.
On Nov. 17, Rodriguez-Rodriguez was released from the Monroe Corrections Complex, transferred to ICE custody and housed at the Northwest ICE Processing Center until his removal.
“This case is a reflection of cooperation between law enforcement agencies working together to ensure the removal of a dangerous criminal alien from the community, without the hinderance of misguided sanctuary policies,” said ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Seattle Field Office Director Nathalie Asher. “By simply honoring an immigration detainer, public safety has triumphed over ill-advised political sentiment.”
ICE lodges immigration detainers on individuals, such as Rodriguez-Rodriguez, who have been arrested on local criminal charges and who are suspected of being removable, so that ICE can take custody of that person when he or she is released from local custody.
On, Aug. 15, 2001, an immigration judge ordered Rodriguez-Rodriguez removed from the United States.
On Sept. 12, 2019, ICE encountered Rodriguez-Rodriguez at the Washington State Corrections Center and lodged an immigration detainer with the prison. He was later transferred to the Monroe Corrections Complex to complete his sentence.
Rodriguez-Rodriguez was removed from the United States via an ICE Air Operations charter flight and transferred to the custody of Mexican authorities. . .”
#ICE#
“ICE removes murderer from Washington state to Mexico
Criminal alien also convicted of assault in the first degree
12/29/2020
SEATTLE – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers removed an illegal alien convicted of a 1995 murder in Washington state to Mexico, Tuesday.
On Jan. 9, 1996, Adrian Andrade-Mora, 41, was convicted of murder and assault in the first degree. He was sentenced to 250 months and 93 months confinement, to be served consecutively.
On Nov. 17, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers served Andrade-Mora with a notice to appear in immigration court and requested that the Washington Department of Corrections (WDOC) transfer custody upon his release. He was subsequently released from the WDOC, transferred to ICE custody and housed at the Northwest ICE Processing Center. On Dec 16, an immigration judge ordered Andrade-Mora removed from the United States.
“I applaud our DOC partners for ensuring that this extremely dangerous criminal alien was not released back into our community to potentially reoffend,” said ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Seattle Field Office Director Nathalie Asher.
Andrade-Mora was removed from the United States via an ICE Air Operations charter flight and transferred to the custody of Mexican authorities. . .”
#ICE#
“ICE removes child molester living illegally in Washington state
Criminal alien also convicted of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes
12/29/2020
SEATTLE – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers removed a Mexican illegal alien, convicted of child molestation and living illegally in Washington state, to Mexico Tuesday.
On May 5, 2019, Ricardo Arturo Santiago-Silva, 46, was convicted in Skagit County, Washington, of child molestation and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. He was sentenced to 31 months confinement and transferred to the Washington Corrections Center in Sheldon.
On June 13, 2019, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers lodged an immigration detainer with the Washington Department of Corrections (DOC).
ICE lodges immigration detainers on individuals, such as Santiago-Silva, who have been arrested on local criminal charges and who are suspected of being removable, so that ICE can take custody of that person when he or she is released from local custody.
On November 5, Santiago-Silva was released from the WDOC, transferred to ICE custody and housed at the Northwest ICE Processing Center pending immigration proceedings.
“By turning this convicted child predator and immigration violator over to ICE, our law enforcement partners are showing a continued commitment to protecting young victims,” said ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Seattle Field Office Director Nathalie Asher. “The immigration detainer allowed ICE to take custody of this dangerous individual versus him being released to the streets where he could potentially prey on additional children.”
On December 15, an immigration judge ordered Santiago-Silva removed from the United States.
Santiago-Silva was removed from the U.S. via an ICE Air Operations charter flight and transferred to the custody of Mexican authorities. . .”
#ICE#
In the preceding five news releases / statements from ICE Northwest Regional Communication Director Roman on criminal aliens reveals two elements of good news for state of Washington residents — all the citizens and residents of the United States.
First, the Washington Department of Corrections (WDOC) is turning over custody of criminal aliens to ICE after they have completed sentences in the WDOC prison system.
Second, the Mexican government is accepting the return of the country’s criminal citizens by allowing ICE Air Operations to transport them home.
Lars, the first full week in the month of January and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
