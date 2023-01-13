Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 01-13-23 By David Cross

Oregon Department of Corrections: Foreign National Homicide Report December 2022



January 13, 2023

Data Compiled By David Olen Cross

Information obtained from the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) indicated on December 1, 2022 that 106 of the 595 foreign nationals (criminal aliens) in the state’s prison system were incarcerated for homicidal crimes (various degrees of murder and manslaughter) — 17.82 percent of the criminal alien prison population (Note: The number of criminal aliens incarcerated for homicidal crimes in DOC prisons does not necessarily equal the number of Oregon residents killed by alien homicidal violence).

Using DOC U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immigration detainer numbers, the following table reveals the total number criminal alien inmates along with the number and percentage of those alien inmates incarcerated on December 1st in the state’s prisons for homicidal crimes.

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS Month/Day/Year DOC Total Number Inmates W/ICE Detainers DOC Number of Inmates W/ICE Detainers for Homicidal Crimes DOC Percent of Inmates W/ICE Detainers for Homicidal Crimes December 1, 2022 595 106 17.82%

Source: Research and Evaluation DOC Report ICE inmates list 01 December 22.

Criminal aliens incarcerated in DOC prisons committed at least one crime of homicidal violence in 21 of 36 Oregon counties — 58.33 percent of the counties in the state.

Seven Oregon counties, Multnomah (25 alien inmates convicted of homicidal crimes), Marion (22 alien inmates convicted of homicidal crimes), Washington (17 alien inmates convicted of homicidal crimes), Clackamas (7 alien inmates convicted of homicidal crimes), Umatilla (7 alien inmates convicted of homicidal crimes), Jackson (4 alien inmates convicted of homicidal crimes) and Lane (4 alien inmates convicted of homicidal crimes) had 86 of 106 criminal alien inmates incarcerated in DOC prisons for homicidal violence — 81.13 percent of the alien inmates in the state’s prisons for homicidal crimes.

Using DOC ICE immigration detainer numbers, the following table reveals the number and percentage of criminal alien inmates incarcerated on December 1st that were sent to prison from the state’s 36 counties for homicidal crimes.

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS County DOC Number of Inmates W/ ICE Detainers by County Incarcerated for Homicidal Crimes DOC Percent of Inmates W/ ICE Detainers by County Incarcerated for Homicidal Crimes Multnomah 25 23.58% Marion 22 20.75% Washington 17 16.04% Clackamas 7 6.60% Umatilla 7 6.60% Jackson 4 3.77% Lane 4 3.77% Linn 3 2.83% Klamath 2 1.89% Polk 2 1.89% Yamhill 2 1.89% Benton 1 0.94% Clatsop 1 0.94% Deschutes 1 0.94% Douglas 1 0.94% Hood River 1 0.94% Jefferson 1 0.94% Josephine 1 0.94% Lincoln 1 0.94% Malheur 1 0.94% OOS (Not a County) 1 0.94% Tillamook 1 0.94% Baker 0 0.00% Columbia 0 0.00% Coos 0 0.00% Crook 0 0.00% Curry 0 0.00% Gilliam 0 0.00% Grant 0 0.00% Harney 0 0.00% Lake 0 0.00% Morrow 0 0.00% Sherman 0 0.00% Union 0 0.00% Wallowa 0 0.00% Wasco 0 0.00% Wheeler 0 0.00% Total 106 100.00%

Source: Research and Evaluation DOC Report ICE inmates list 01 December 22.

Criminal aliens from 18 identified countries have committed homicidal violence against Oregon residents.

Foreign nationals who declared their country or origin as being Mexico were 79 of 106 criminal aliens convicted of homicidal crimes incarcerated in the DOC prison system — 74.53 percent of the alien inmates in the state’s prisons for homicidal crimes.

Using DOC ICE immigration detainer numbers, the following table reveals the self-declared countries of origin of the 106 criminal alien inmates by number and percentage incarcerated on December 1st in the state’s prisons for homicidal crimes.

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS Country DOC Number of Inmates W/ ICE Detainers by Country Incarcerated for Homicidal Crimes DOC Percent of Inmates W/ ICE Detainers by Country Incarcerated for Homicidal Crimes Mexico 79 74.53% Cuba 4 3.77% Vietnam 3 2.83% Cambodia 2 1.89% Canada 2 1.89% Guatemala 2 1.89% South Korea 2 1.89% Colombia 1 0.94% Costa Rica 1 0.94% El Salvador 1 0.94% Honduras 1 0.94% Japan 1 0.94% Laos 1 0.94% Mariana Islands (Not a Country) 1 0.94% Marshall Islands 1 0.94% Peru 1 0.94% Philippines 1 0.94% South Africa 1 0.94% Turkey 1 0.94% Total 106 100.00%

Source: Research and Evaluation DOC Report ICE inmates list 01 December 22.

David Olen Cross of Salem, Oregon is a crime researcher who writes on immigration issues and foreign national crime. The preceding report is a service to federal, state, county and city elected and non elected governmental officials to help them assess the impact of foreign national crime in the United States of America. He can be reached at [email protected]. His current and past crime reports can be found at http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.

https://docfnc.wordpress.com/ 2023/01/13/oregon-department- of-corrections-foreign- national-homicide-report- december-2022/DOC.ICE.Holds December 1, 2022 Homicides Oregon Department of Corrections, Foreign National Homicide Report December 2022, By David Olen Cross docfnc PR 01-13-2023