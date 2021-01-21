Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 01-21-21 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
January 21, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting third full week in the month of January when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we examine a U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) immigration enforcement story on a criminal alien (convicted felon) whose criminal activity occurred in the state of Washington.
Some back ground information, the “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” is always looking for ICE immigration enforcement stories; ICE Northwest Regional Communication Director (RCD) Tanya Roman sent a news release / statement to the “Criminal Alien Report” on a criminal alien removed from the United States to El Salvador in mid January 2021 that was also published on the ICE News Releases website.
Here is an extended excerpt from the news release / statement:
“ICE, DOC cooperation ensures safe removal of child molester from United States
Dangerous sexual predator convicted of first-degree child molestation
1/15/2021
SEATTLE – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers removed a convicted child sexual predator and illegally present criminal alien to El Salvador Tuesday.
Daniel Alfonso Lemus, 43, was convicted of first-degree child molestation and fugitive charges in 2015 and sentenced to a term of 41 months to life. He was later transferred to the custody of the Washington Department of Corrections (WDOC) to serve his sentence.
On Oct. 15, 2015, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers encountered Alfonso-Lemus at the WDOC and lodged an immigration detainer with the jail.
On Oct. 26, 2020, Alfonso-Lemus was released from the WDOC, transferred to ICE ERO custody and subsequently housed at the Northwest ICE Processing Center. On Jan. 5, an immigration judge ordered Alfonso-Lemus removed from the United States.
“Thanks to the coordinated efforts between the Washington DOC and ICE ERO, custody of Alfonso-Lemus was transferred directly to ICE, preventing this violent criminal alien from being released back into the community,” said ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Seattle Field Office Director Nathalie Asher.
Alfonso-Lemus was removed from the United States via an ICE Air Operations charter flight and transferred to the custody of Salvadoran authorities.
ICE is charged with enforcing federal immigration laws enacted by Congress. ICE officers are sworn law enforcement officers who carry out the arrest, detention, and removal of aliens found to be in the United States unlawfully. . .”
In the preceding news release / statement from ICE Northwest Regional Communication Director Roman on the criminal alien sex offender revealed two elements of good news for the residents of the state of Washington, furthermore, all the citizens and residents of the United States.
First, the Washington Department of Corrections is turning over custody of criminal aliens like Salvadoran child molester Daniel Alfonso-Lemus to ICE after they have completed sentences in the state’s prison system.
Second, the El Salvador government is accepting the return of the country’s criminal citizens by allowing ICE Air Operations to transport them home.
Lars, the third full week in the month of January and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
