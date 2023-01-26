Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 01-26-23 By David Cross

Oregon’s Washington County Second in Foreign National Crime in December 2022

January 26, 2023

Data Compiled By David Olen Cross

On December 1, 2022 Oregon’s Washington County had 129 of the 595 foreign nationals (criminal aliens) incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system; the county was second in foreign national crime in the state with 21.68 percent of the criminal aliens in DOC prisons.

The following table reveals how Washington County residents were harmed or victimized by the 129 criminal aliens incarcerated on December 1st in the DOC prison system with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immigration detainers.

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS Crime Total Number of Inmates W/ ICE Detainers in DOC Prisons from Washington County by Type of Crime Percentage of Inmates W/ICE Detainers in DOC Prisons from Washington County by Type of Crime Rape 43 33.33% Sex Abuse 26 20.16% Sodomy 23 17.83% Homicide 17 13.18% Assault 10 7.75% Robbery 4 3.10% Burglary 2 1.55% Drugs 2 1.55% Kidnapping 1 0.78% Arson 0 0.00% Driving Offense 0 0.00% Escape 0 0.00% Forgery 0 0.00% Theft 0 0.00% Vehicle Theft 0 0.00% Other / Combination Crimes 1 0.78% Total 129 100.00%

Source: Research and Evaluation DOC Report ICE inmates list 01 December 22.

This table reveals, using the DOC ICE immigration detainer numbers from December 1st, the total number of criminal alien inmates incarcerated in the DOC prison system by type of crime from all Oregon counties, the total number of criminal alien inmates from Washington County in DOC prisons by type of crime and the percentage of those alien inmates who were from the county by type of crime.

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS Crime Total number of Inmates W/ ICE Detainers in DOC Prisons from all Oregon Counties by Type of Crime Total number of Inmates W/ ICE Detainers in DOC Prisons from Washington County by Type of Crime Percentage of Inmates W/ICE Detainers in DOC Prisons from Washington County by Type of Crime Rape 146 43 29.45% Sex Abuse 126 26 20.63% Homicide 106 17 16.04% Sodomy 96 23 23.96% Assault 45 10 22.22% Kidnapping 25 1 4.00% Robbery 23 4 17.39% Drugs 11 2 18.18% Burglary 5 2 40.00% Arson 1 0 0.00% Driving Offense 1 0 0.00% Theft 1 0 0.00% Escape 0 0 0.00% Forgery 0 0 0.00% Vehicle Theft 0 0 0.00% Other / Comb. Crimes 9 1 11.11% Total 595 129

Source: Research and Evaluation DOC Report ICE inmates list 01 December 22.

Criminal aliens from 21 identified countries have harmed or victimized Washington County residents.

Foreign nationals who declared their country or origin as being Mexico were 99 of 129 criminal aliens from Washington County incarcerated in the DOC prison system — 76.74 percent of the county’s alien inmates in the state’s prisons.

The following table reveals the self-declared countries of origin of the majority of the 129 criminal aliens with ICE immigration detainers who have harmed or victimized the residents of Washington County in the DOC prison system.

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS Country Total Inmates W/ ICE Detainers from Washington County by Country of Origin in DOC Prisons Percentage of Inmates W/ICE Detainers by Country of Origin from Washington County in DOC Prisons Mexico 99 76.74% Guatemala 7 5.43% EL Salvador 4 3.10% South Korea 2 1.55% Other Countries 17 13.18% Total 129 100.00%

Source: Research and Evaluation DOC Report ICE inmates list 01 December 22.

David Olen Cross of Salem, Oregon is a crime researcher who writes on immigration issues and foreign national crime. The preceding report is a service to federal, state, county and city elected and non elected governmental officials to help them assess the impact of foreign national crime in the United States of America. He can be reached at [email protected]. His current and past crime reports can be found at http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.

https://docfnc.wordpress.com/ 2023/01/26/oregons-washington- county-second-in-foreign- national-crime-in-december- 2022/