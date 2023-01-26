KTSA KTSA Logo

Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 01-26-23 By David Cross

By Lars Larson
January 26, 2023 4:42PM CST
Oregon’s Washington County Second in Foreign National Crime in December 2022

January 26, 2023

Data Compiled By David Olen Cross

On December 1, 2022 Oregon’s Washington County had 129 of the 595 foreign nationals (criminal aliens) incarcerated in the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) prison system; the county was second in foreign national crime in the state with 21.68 percent of the criminal aliens in DOC prisons.

The following table reveals how Washington County residents were harmed or victimized by the 129 criminal aliens incarcerated on December 1st in the DOC prison system with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immigration detainers.

 

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS 
Crime  Total Number of Inmates W/ ICE Detainers in DOC Prisons from Washington County by Type of Crime   Percentage of Inmates W/ICE Detainers in DOC Prisons from Washington County by Type of Crime  
Rape 

43 

33.33% 
Sex Abuse 

26 

20.16% 
Sodomy 

23 

17.83% 
Homicide 

17 

13.18% 
Assault 

10 

7.75% 
Robbery  

4 

3.10% 
Burglary 

2 

1.55% 
Drugs 

2 

1.55% 
Kidnapping 

1 

0.78% 
Arson 

0 

0.00% 
Driving Offense 

0 

0.00% 
Escape 

0 

0.00% 
Forgery 

0 

0.00% 
Theft 

0 

0.00% 
Vehicle Theft 

0 

0.00% 
Other / Combination Crimes 

1 

0.78% 

Total 

129 

100.00% 

Source: Research and Evaluation DOC Report ICE inmates list 01 December 22.

This table reveals, using the DOC ICE immigration detainer numbers from December 1st, the total number of criminal alien inmates incarcerated in the DOC prison system by type of crime from all Oregon counties, the total number of criminal alien inmates from Washington County in DOC prisons by type of crime and the percentage of those alien inmates who were from the county by type of crime.

 

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS 
Crime  Total number of Inmates W/ ICE Detainers in DOC Prisons from all Oregon Counties by Type of Crime  Total number of Inmates W/ ICE Detainers in DOC Prisons from Washington County by Type of Crime  Percentage of Inmates W/ICE Detainers in DOC Prisons from Washington County by Type of Crime 
Rape 

146 

43 

29.45% 
Sex Abuse 

126 

26 

20.63% 
Homicide 

106 

17 

16.04% 
Sodomy 

96 

23 

23.96% 
Assault 

45 

10 

22.22% 
Kidnapping 

25 

1 

4.00% 
Robbery 

23 

4 

17.39% 
Drugs 

11 

2 

18.18% 
Burglary 

5 

2 

40.00% 
Arson 

1 

0 

0.00% 
Driving Offense 

1 

0 

0.00% 
Theft 

1 

0 

0.00% 
Escape 

0 

0 

0.00% 
Forgery 

0 

0 

0.00% 
Vehicle Theft 

0 

0 

0.00% 
Other / Comb. Crimes 

9 

1 

11.11% 

Total 

595 

129 

 

Source: Research and Evaluation DOC Report ICE inmates list 01 December 22.

Criminal aliens from 21 identified countries have harmed or victimized Washington County residents.

Foreign nationals who declared their country or origin as being Mexico were 99 of 129 criminal aliens from Washington County incarcerated in the DOC prison system — 76.74 percent of the county’s alien inmates in the state’s prisons.

The following table reveals the self-declared countries of origin of the majority of the 129 criminal aliens with ICE immigration detainers who have harmed or victimized the residents of Washington County in the DOC prison system.

 

OREGON DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS 
Country  Total Inmates W/ ICE Detainers from Washington County by Country of Origin in DOC Prisons  Percentage of Inmates W/ICE Detainers by Country of Origin from Washington County in DOC Prisons 
Mexico 

99 

76.74% 
Guatemala 

7 

5.43% 
EL Salvador 

4 

3.10% 
South Korea 

2 

1.55% 
Other Countries 

17 

13.18% 

Total 

129 

100.00% 

Source: Research and Evaluation DOC Report ICE inmates list 01 December 22.

David Olen Cross of Salem, Oregon is a crime researcher who writes on immigration issues and foreign national crime. The preceding report is a service to federal, state, county and city elected and non elected governmental officials to help them assess the impact of foreign national crime in the United States of America. He can be reached at [email protected]His current and past crime reports can be found at http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.

https://docfnc.wordpress.com/2023/01/26/oregons-washington-county-second-in-foreign-national-crime-in-december-2022/

