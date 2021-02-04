Criminal Alien Of The Week Report 02-04-21 By David Cross

Lars Larson Show: Criminal Alien of the Week Report
February 4, 2021
Lars:
It has been an interesting first week in the month of February when it comes to criminal aliens (illegal aliens) here in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
This week we examine for radio listeners an illegal alien who has been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly taking the lives of two women in the state of Washington.
In the last week January 2021 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) issued three press releases on the ACSO’s facebook page on a murder investigation occurring in the county.
Here are extend excepts from the ACSO’s press releases:
First, ACSO January 28, 2021 press release:
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
January 28 at 4:16 PM•
“Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Dale Wagner
Undersheriff Adolfo Coronado
PRESS RELEASE!!!
01-28-21 At approx. 0630 Hrs. Deputies Responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 220 block of Charla Rd. in the Edison Tracks area of Othello.
The complainant advised he wanted to report the as it appeared to have blood on the hood.
Deputies investigated and found the vehicle described. Upon further investigation inside the vehicle was discovered a deceased subject.
The scene was secured and the Washington State Crime Lab Response Team was activated and came to assist in the evidence collection of the scene.
During the processing of the crime scene, WSP crime lab team located the possible remains of other human deceased subjects in the vehicle’s trunk.
At this time the victims have not been positively identified due to the extent of the bodies condition. . .
Second, ACSO January 28, 2021 press release:
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
January 28 at 11:38 PM•
UPDATE!!
“Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Dale Wagner
Undersheriff Adolfo Coronado
UPDATE PRESS RELEASE #2
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has located and taken into custody a subject identified as Mauricio Nava-Garibay DOB 10-04-1992 of Othello. Nava Garibay was booked into the Adams County Jail for the suspicion of Murder 1st degree and others to be determined. . .”
Third, ACSO January 29, 2021 press release:
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
January 29 at 5:49 PM•
“UPDATE!!!
Mauricio Nava-Garibay 10-04-92, appeared in Ritzville Superior Court today and is being held on 1,000,000 dollars bail. . .”
According to court records the identities of the two women allegedly killed by Mauricio Nava-Garibay are Dora Elia Martinez, age 57, and Guadalupe Martinez, age 30. The women’s relationships are that of mother and daughter. Adams County Sheriff’s officials described Guadalupe Martinez as being autistic having “the mental capacity of a 5- or 6-year-old.”
Court records go in graphic detail on Mauricio Nava-Garibay’s confession to Adams County Detectives on how he killed each of the women by beating, stabbing and strangling them.
Furthermore, Mauricio Nava-Garibay went on to explain he dismembered the women’s bodies because they were too heavy for him alone to lift into a car.
The “Criminal Alien of the Week Report” on Monday, February 1, 2021 sent via e-mail U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Northwest Regional Communications Director (RCD) Tanya Roman a request for information on the immigration status of Mauricio Nava-Garibay.
On Tuesday, February 2, 2021 ICE Northwest Region Communications Director Roman sent via e-mail the following statement on Mauricio Nava-Garibay:
“Mauricio Nava-Garibay is a citizen and national of Mexico who is in the United States illegally. On Jan. 29, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) encountered Nava-Garibay at the Adams County, Washington Jail where he is being held on charges of murder in the first degree. ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the jail the same day. Nava-Garibay remains in local custody.” – Tanya Roman, ICE Northwest Region Communications Director.
As of Thursday, February 4, 2021 Mauricio Nava-Garibay (Court Case Number: 21-1-00013-01; Jail Booking Number: 41132; DOB: 10-04-92), age 28, still remains in the custody of the Adams County Jail in Ritzville, Washington.
Checking out the current criminal charges against Mauricio Nava-Garibay using a Odyssey Portal – Washington Courts Online Case Search (Court Case Number: 21-1-00013-01) revealed his initial arraignment in court is scheduled for 11: 00 AM, Friday, February 5, 2021.
Lars, the first week in the month of February and another criminal alien report for Lars Larson Show KXL FM 101.1 Pacific Northwest radio listeners.
David Olen Cross
http://docfnc.wordpress.com/.
https://docfnc.wordpress.com/2021/02/04/lars-larson-show-criminal-alien-of-the-week-report-288/
